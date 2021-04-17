64°
Halftime: Southern leads Grambling 28-0 at the Bayou Classic

Saturday, April 17 2021
SHREVEPORT - Southern University is currently taking the lead against Grambling State at the Bayou Classic.

Southern is 28-0 at halftime. The game marks the first time Grambling State has played since March 20, after the team was hit with multiple COVID-19 issues.

Scores will be updated as the game plays out.

