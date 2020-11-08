Latest Weather Blog
HALFTIME: Saints 31 - Bucs 0
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an epic battle to see who will lead the NFC South division.
Drew Brees and Tom Brady also battle to see who will have the most touchdowns in history after the game.
The Saints took the first matchup in the season opener in the SuperDome and now the Bucs are looking even better and looking to get redemption.
Brees making things happen ?? @drewbrees @Saints— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 9, 2020
?? #NOvsTB on NBC pic.twitter.com/bELh4VrUnb
#Saints on the board first!@MercedesBenzUSA | #NOvsTB pic.twitter.com/0V5pggHu6D— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 9, 2020
6?? different receivers on that drive. 6?? points from @TreQuanSmithUCF to finish it. #SAINTS | Watch Live ??: https://t.co/i8R5PLY4WQ pic.twitter.com/D2sn1hVKDe— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 9, 2020
Brees now ties Brady for most TDs in #NFL history at 561 ??#Saints pic.twitter.com/p53cnR4g6v— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 9, 2020
?? There goes @tayynation1 ??#Saints | Watch Live ??: https://t.co/i8R5PLY4WQ pic.twitter.com/7dND3DTGXb— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 9, 2020
