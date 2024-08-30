Half of Impact Charter buses idle Friday in driver dispute with school over summer pay

BAKER - Three of the six buses that serve Impact Charter did not run Friday morning amid allegations that the bus drivers have not been adequately compensated.

An attorney for the school said drivers have been paid for the hours they worked, and for approved training.

The school sent a message to parents Friday asking them to use alternative modes of transportation if they were available, as the buses were reportedly idling in the school parking lot.

The bus drivers told WBRZ they make $21 an hour, but were recently told they are limited to working five hours a day: no more and no less. They are also allegedly not being compensated for the training they did over the summer during their professional development days.

Drivers say the school administration owes them upwards of $700.

Ron Haley, the school's attorney, said the school is aware of the drivers' complaints and has reviewed the payroll records.

"All drivers have been paid according to the hours worked, as outlined in their schedules, and for the professional development sessions that were submitted and approved by the transportation director," Haley said in a written statement. "We value our transportation staff and are committed to ensuring that all employees are compensated fairly and in accordance with district policies."