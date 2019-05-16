Half of Brusly Elementary absent Thursday after students, staff fall ill

BRUSLY - Hours after Brusly Elementary was scrubbed down overnight for a virus that made dozens of students and teachers sick, parents were in line to drop off their children Thursday morning.

"Horrible thing but I know the school does what's best for our kids. So I appreciate the letter that they sent home," parent Angie Roger said.

West Baton Rouge Superintendent Wes Watts told WBRZ Wednesday about 150 students and 20 teachers had caught what appeared to be a stomach bug.

The school sent out a letter to parents Wednesday asking them to keep kids with symptoms, like fever, vomiting and stomach aches, at home. Students staying home from school will receive an excuse if they have a note from a parent.

This morning, some parents did not have any other choice but to bring their kids to school.

"My wife and I both work and we really didn't have many options so hopefully he doesn't get it. Tell him to wash his hands all day," Dustin Troxclair said.

Watts said about half of the school was absent Thursday, though it's unclear how many of them were sick and how many stayed home out of caution.