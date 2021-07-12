Haitian police ID arrested suspect accused of orchestrating President's assassination

Christian Emmanuel Sanon

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti- A man has been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti's President, CNN reports.

Haitian authorities announced Sunday that 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon helped orchestrate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Moise was killed Wednesday in his Port-au-Prince home and police say Sanon, who entered the country by private jet in June, is alleged to have been in touch with a Florida-based Venezuelan security firm to recruit 26 Colombian mercenaries and two Haitian-Americans.

According to CNN, police did not say what Sanon would be charged with, or what his motives may have been, beyond saying he arrived with "political intentions."

Before Sanon's arrest, Haitian authorities said a group of at least 28 suspects had been tied to the assassination.

At least 20 of those suspects have been detained, and three have been killed.

A mass manhunt is underway for the five suspects still on the loose, CNN reports.