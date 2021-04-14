Latest Weather Blog
Hail in the metro - Wednesday morning
On Wednesday morning a set of strong thunderstorms brought hail to many communities around the capital city.
Numerous reports of pea to quarter size hail were sent to the weather team. No large or damaging hail was reported. Thanks to all who sent in photos. The video credit goes to Linda Moser.
Hope Lewis - Choctaw/Airline
Liz Mire - Prairieville
Enrique Orduna - Corporate Blvd. Baton Rouge
Theresa Morales - Prairieville
HOW HAIL FORMS
Hail forms when the in-flow of a storm is powerful enough to prevent particles from falling to the ground. The in-flow or updraft will catch falling ice particles high up in the atmosphere before it has a chance to melt and fall as rain. Each time an ice pellet cycles through, more water freezes to it and it gets larger. Eventually, it will get too large for the storm to hold it up and it falls to earth as hail.
Cloudy white hail forms more rapidly while clear hail has formed over a longer period of time.
