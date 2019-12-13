59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hackers target New Orleans government

41 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 December 13, 2019 1:04 PM December 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Computer systems in New Orleans were targeted by a cyberattack, Friday afternoon.

WWL reports that city personnel, including police and firefighters, were instructed to 'power off all computers and shutdown cellphones' while dispatchers announced the attack over radio channels. 

A spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said the hack has not impacted the 911 emergency system. 

The city's website, NOLA.gov was offline Friday afternoon, but as of now the full extent of the hack is unknown.

Investigators are also working on pinpointing exactly what type of attack this is. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days