Hacker targeting T-Mobile claims to have obtained data of 100 million people

BELLEVUE, Washington - One of the most popular telecommunications companies in the U.S. confirmed Monday that an unauthorized party gained access to its data.

According to Wired, T-Mobile was targeted by a hacker who used the dark web as a platform to announce they'd gotten their hands on the data of about 100 million individuals from the telecommunication company's servers.

The threat didn't end with this.

The hacker went on to say they intend to sell a portion of this data on an underground forum for 6 bitcoin, which is about $280,000.

According to Wired, the information that will be shared includes names, phone numbers, physical addresses, social security and driver's license numbers, and other sensitive data.

T-Mobile said it is investigating the incident.

In an emailed statement, T-Mobile said, "We have been working around the clock to investigate claims being made that T-Mobile data may have been illegally accessed.”

“We have determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred, however we have not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved. We are confident that the entry point used to gain access has been closed, and we are continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed.”

Wired suggests that T-Mobile users protect themselves by changing their T-Mobile password and security PIN.

The news outlet adds that in the past, companies that have experienced similar leaks and data breaches have offered impacted customers free credit monitoring.

So, Wired says it may be a good idea to look out for communications from T-Mobile to see if it offers the same.

