Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing young girl during lessons

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a gymnastics instructor accused of sexually assaulting a child he was coaching.

According to the arrest report, the girl began visiting the Baton Rouge gym around age 4 and began training under George Dean Jr. once she was around 8 years old.

The victim told deputies that Dean would give her and some other girls "special treatment." The girl said Dean wrote her letters and Valentine’s Day cards, invited her to his apartment for snacks, and would spot her during routines so she wouldn't fall. She added Dean would often grab her thighs and chest while spotting her.

Dean allegedly assaulted the girl multiple times while she was at the gym, groping her and frequently kissing her on the neck and lips. The girl told police she quit gymnastics around age 11.

Sometime after she quit the gym, the girl says Dean visited her at her mother's home to tell the girl he was moving away. She said Dean began crying, but she did not understand why he chose to tell her about the move.

Dean was arrested Monday and booked with indecent behavior with juveniles.