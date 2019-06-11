69°
Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing victim

2 hours 10 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2019 Jun 11, 2019 June 11, 2019 5:24 AM June 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

The investigation began on April 23, 2019. According to the arrest report, the girl was taking gymnastics classes at a local gym as a young child. When she got a little older George Dean Jr. became her coach.

The victim advised she, and a few other girls at the gym, were given special treatment. The girl said Dean wrote her letters and gave a Valentine’s Day card, invited her to his apartment for snacks, and he would spot her during routines so she wouldn't fall. 

Documents show Dean allegedly sexually assaulted the girl multiple times while she was at the gym. When the victim was around 11, she quit gymnastics.

Sometime after she left the gym, Dean arrived at the girl's house to talk about him moving away. She stated she didn't know why he told her about the move. 

Dean was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.

