Latest Weather Blog
Guy sings, plays ukulele for Baton Rouge drivers sitting in traffic
BATON ROUGE - Traffic. The one thing we all love to hate. Nothing is more frustrating than sitting at a green light and not being able to accelerate. But in Baton Rouge, that's the norm.
A surprisingly in-tune ukulele player is easing the minds of frustrated travelers.
The mysterious "Ukulele Man" was spotted late Thursday night walking along Corporate Boulevard near College Drive. Video shows him casually singing to drivers while strumming his ukulele.
Even at night, no one wants to be stuck in the warzone that is the Baton Rouge street grid.
Does BR traffic make you just want to sing? There is a guy playing a ukulele at the corner of College/Corporate in #BatonRouge ?? he’s not bad tbh @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/C3YFP509Cm— Trey Schmaltz ?? ?? (@treyschmaltz) September 13, 2019
