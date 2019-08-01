Guy hilariously recreates 'Circle of Life' intro with donkey

SOUTH CAROLINA - If you need a laugh to get you through the rest of the day, take my advice and watch this video.

A man from South Carolina took it upon himself to recreate the classic intro from "The Lion King" with his pet donkey named Nathan. Yes, his donkey.

Travis Kinley’s now viral 44-second video has already been shared over 14,000 times and has a combination of 4,700 reactions on his Facebook post.

If you've ever wondered, the actual words to the Zulu song are: "Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba Sithi uhm ingonyama. Nants ingonyama bagithi baba Sithi uhhmm ingonyama Ingonyama Siyo Nqoba Ingonyama Ingonyama nengw’ enamabala."

This translates to: "Here comes a lion, father. Oh yes it's a lion. Here comes a lion, father. Oh yes it's a lion. A lion. We're going to conquer a lion. A lion and a leopard come to this open place."

