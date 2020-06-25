74°
Latest Weather Blog
Gusts over 60 mph knock out power to more than 30,000 Thursday around EBR
BATON ROUGE - Winds gusted above 60 mph between LSU and the airport as a thunderstorm moved through the area, knocking out power to more than 30,000 utility customers.
East Baton Rouge sustained the most power outages, just more than 31,000 Thursday afternoon. Livingston and Ascension parishes were reporting far fewer - just a couple hundred outages reported.
Entergy estimates power will be restored by 5 p.m.
