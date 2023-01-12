72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Guns stolen from Livingston Parish home recovered; Deputies arrest one person, one still at large

17 hours 13 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, January 11 2023 Jan 11, 2023 January 11, 2023 4:44 PM January 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies arrested the co-conspirator of a burglar who broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Travis "Skyler" Bond was arrested a week after the crime and booked for principle to aggravated burglary and four counts of principle to the theft of a firearm. 

Deputies are still looking for 20-year-old Joshua Blackledge for allegedly breaking into a home on Galloway Garden and stealing three rifles and one handgun. 

Deputies said the guns have been recovered and returned to the owner. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on Blackledge's whereabouts should call (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days