Guns stolen from Livingston Parish home recovered; Deputies arrest one person, one still at large

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies arrested the co-conspirator of a burglar who broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Travis "Skyler" Bond was arrested a week after the crime and booked for principle to aggravated burglary and four counts of principle to the theft of a firearm.

Deputies are still looking for 20-year-old Joshua Blackledge for allegedly breaking into a home on Galloway Garden and stealing three rifles and one handgun.

Deputies said the guns have been recovered and returned to the owner.

Anyone with information on Blackledge's whereabouts should call (225) 344-7867.