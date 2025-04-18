68°
Guns N' Hoses: SLU Police play basketball game against Hammond FD for autism awareness
BATON ROUGE - It was guns versus hoses on the Southeastern University basketball court Thursday night.
The Southeastern Police Department faced the Hammond Fire Department for the third annual Guns N' Hoses charity event. All donations support autism awareness.
