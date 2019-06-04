Guns, drugs found after high-speed chase

Photo: Antre Joseph, Javontrae Richard, and Bazil Lancelin

IBERIA PARISH - Three men have been arrested for leading law enforcement on a chase over the weekend.

Sunday afternoon deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. According to a news release, the driver failed to stop.

After a high-speed chase, things ended on Bayou Side Road. Authorities say the vehicle crashed in a cane field and three occupants fled on foot. They were soon captured.

While searching the vehicle authorities found marijuana, cocaine, meth, a loaded firearm, and more than $2,000. Deputies also recovered two loaded firearms the passengers tried to get rid of during the chase.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Antre Joseph, 21-year-old Javontrae Richard, and 22-year-old Bazil Lancelin. Their charges include possession with intent to distribute illegal narcotics, felon in possession of a weapon, flight from an officer, and various traffic violations.