Guns drawn, helicopter circling amid law enforcement response on I-12 Friday evening

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies had weapons drawn along I-12 as a helicopter circled overhead in response to a situation on the interstate Friday evening.

Video obtained by WBRZ showed an officer with a rifle pointed at a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder of I-12 East, just past the 10/12 split. Several cars, including what appeared to be multiple law enforcement vehicles, were blocking multiple lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details on what led to the response.

This is a developing story. 

