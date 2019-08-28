Guns and money not part of Mafia send off

ROME- Police say they were aware of plans for a flashy funeral for a reputed mafia Don, but they didn't expect this.

Last week's procession for Vittorio Casamonica was considered outrageous and embarrassed leaders in Rome. The funeral included a gilded horse-drawn carriage and the theme from the "Godfather" movie blared over loudspeakers. A helicopter also swooped down low to shower rose petals during the funeral at a church. The pilot's license was suspended, but Rome's top security official says no one on the police force will be fired unless Italy's Interior Minister decides that heads must roll.

The Casamonica family migrated from the countryside to Rome and are described as city's richest and most dangerous gangsters. The family specializes in loansharking.