Latest Weather Blog
Gunman who shot deputy in Sunday morning shooting killed after 6-hour manhunt
BATON ROUGE -
UPDATE: Bernard Ledlow of Gonzales, LA is the suspect who was fatally shot in a Sunday morning shooting.
***********************
Authorities were involved in a shoot out Sunday morning.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department, a man shot a deputy while the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near the Airline and Pecue intersection around 10:20 a.m.
After shooting the deputy the suspect drove to a remote road along the Amite River off Hoo Shoo Too.
The unknown suspect crashed the vehicle and fled into the woods near Kendalwood Road while firing at law enforcement.
The sheriff's office says that the gunman was fatally shot during the crossfire.
Officials say that the injured deputy received non-life threatening injuries. He was grazed in the leg by a bullet and has been released from OLOL.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
