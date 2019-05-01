Gunman stole cell phones, watches from Baton Rouge Verizon Wireless store

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a man who walked into a business, with a gun, and demanded merchandise.

The incident was reported on April 25 at a Verizon Wireless store on Bluebonnet Blvd. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the man walked into the store and demanded all of the phones and watches from the safe.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a purple LSU hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and yellow kitchen gloves.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.