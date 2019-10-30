Gunman stalked victim, ran away after realizing he was following the wrong person

Wendell King

COVINGTON - A Covington-area man was arrested Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder when he confronted the wrong man with a gun at a gas station in northeastern St. Tammany Parish.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's officials say around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the gas station when Wendell King was allegedly seen following another man in a vehicle, with a gun pointed in the victim's direction.

Officials say King had been waiting for a particular person to show up so he could shoot and kill him. King thought he saw his target pull out of a nearby driveway and allegedly followed the vehicle to the gas station. King brandished his gun but fled after realizing he had been following the wrong man.

Deputies apprehended King and recovered the firearm he'd been carrying.

King was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and attempted second-degree murder.