Gunman opens fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola killing one, injuring several

1 hour 33 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 December 06, 2019 8:20 AM December 06, 2019 in Top Story
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Image: CNN

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, a gunman opened fire inside Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing at least one person and injuring several others. 

Escambia County's Sheriff's Office says the fatal incident is over and the shooter has been confirmed dead.

According to CNN, Baptist Health Care treated at least five patients who were injured during the shooting. 

Their conditions have not been confirmed as of yet. 

This incident occurred only two days after an active-duty U.S. sailor killed two civilians employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval shipyard in Hawaii. 

