Gunman killed in 6-hour manhunt after shooting a deputy

BATON ROUGE - The suspect involved in a Sunday morning shooting was fatally shot after a six-hour manhunt in the woods.

Officials said, 39-year-old Bernard Ledlow of Gonzales, LA was the suspect who shot a deputy.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department, the deputy attempted to stop Ledlow near the Airline and Pecue intersection around 7:30 a.m, because he appeared to be falling asleep while driving. Ledlow did not stop and led the deputy on a chase.

Ledlow drove to a remote road along the Amite River off of Hoo Shoo Too Road. During the pursuit Ledlow shot through deputy's rear windshield.

The suspect crashed the vehicle and fled into the woods near Kendalwood Road while firing at law enforcement.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter at Kendalwood Road bordered by the Amite River between Ascension Parish and Livingston Parish. Deputies evacuated residents that live along the border.

The sheriff's office says that the gunman was fatally shot during the crossfire.

Officials say that the injured deputy received non-life threatening injuries. He was grazed in the leg by a bullet and has been released from OLOL.

During the manhunt, EBRSO put out a boat on the river, helicopter, and K-9 team. SWAT, the Louisiana State Police, Baton Rouge Police, St. George Fire Department, EMS, and the EBR Constable also responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.