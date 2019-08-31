Gunman in stolen mail truck shooting at random people in Texas.

ODESSA, TEXAS - Police are warning against a gunman at large in a stolen mail truck, shooting at random people in Odessa, Texas.

Per ABC News, multiple people have been shot. The Midland Police Department said two suspected gunmen are believed to be at large, after reports of a shooter at a Home Depot in Odessa.

Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart.

We'll continue to update this story as more information unfolds.