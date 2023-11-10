64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gunfire off Government Street draws police presence Friday afternoon

Friday, November 10 2023
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A shooting took place Friday afternoon off Government Street that resulted in a vehicle with bullet holes being impounded.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting incident occurred in the 150 block of South 17th St. Officers impounded a vehicle with bullet holes in it and also contacted someone who they believe were involved in the shooting. No one was arrested.

The current motive is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

