64°
Latest Weather Blog
Gunfire off Government Street draws police presence Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A shooting took place Friday afternoon off Government Street that resulted in a vehicle with bullet holes being impounded.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting incident occurred in the 150 block of South 17th St. Officers impounded a vehicle with bullet holes in it and also contacted someone who they believe were involved in the shooting. No one was arrested.
Trending News
The current motive is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two children rushed to hospital after EMS called to local apartment complex
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Blair Rousseau
-
Attorney asks Metro Council to find solution for homes that are damaged...
-
Task force aims to lower infant, maternal mortality rates
-
Navy Veteran from Baton Rouge gifted new car ahead of Veteran's Day