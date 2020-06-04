79°
Gunfire injures two on edge of BR Garden District Thursday morning

12 hours 2 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 June 04, 2020 9:13 AM June 04, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A double shooting investigation unfolding around the Garden District in Baton Rouge, Thursday morning.

According to sources, both victims were transported from the scene on S. 16th Street near Myrtle Walk Street in critical and stable conditions.

Details are pending on a suspect involved in the incident.

