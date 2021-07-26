88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gunfire erupts after officers show up at suspect's apartment; deputy shot, suspect dead

1 hour 34 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, July 26 2021 Jul 26, 2021 July 26, 2021 2:23 PM July 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CROWLEY - A sheriff's deputy was hit by gunfire after law enforcement officers went to a wanted man's home.

Louisiana State Police said Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office deputies went to the suspect's apartment before 1:00 p.m. July 25. State Police said the suspect shot a deputy and then at least one deputy returned gunfire.

After several failed attempts to speak to the suspect, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the apartment and found the man dead. Louisiana State Police said it is unclear whether he was fatally shot by a deputy or if the wound was self-inflicted.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and he is expected to make a full recovery.

State Police said the suspect was wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation by the Jennings Police Department and had an active warrant in Acadia Parish.

Trending News

Local law enforcement has not released the dead man's identity as of Monday afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days