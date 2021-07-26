Gunfire erupts after officers show up at suspect's apartment; deputy shot, suspect dead

CROWLEY - A sheriff's deputy was hit by gunfire after law enforcement officers went to a wanted man's home.

Louisiana State Police said Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office deputies went to the suspect's apartment before 1:00 p.m. July 25. State Police said the suspect shot a deputy and then at least one deputy returned gunfire.

After several failed attempts to speak to the suspect, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the apartment and found the man dead. Louisiana State Police said it is unclear whether he was fatally shot by a deputy or if the wound was self-inflicted.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and he is expected to make a full recovery.

State Police said the suspect was wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation by the Jennings Police Department and had an active warrant in Acadia Parish.

Local law enforcement has not released the dead man's identity as of Monday afternoon.