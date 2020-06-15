Gun went off as deputy struggled with thief at Walmart, suspect still on the run

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement swarmed the Walmart at Cortana Monday afternoon after people heard a gunshot.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says a deputy was working extra duty at the store when employees reported a shoplifter. A struggle broke out when the deputy and staff tried to confront the suspect near the exit, and a single shot was fired.

The sheriff's office says it's still unclear whether the deputy's gun was discharged or if the suspect had a firearm. Video posted on social media recorded what sounded like a single gunshot followed by screams and people running from the parking lot.

No one was struck by the bullet, and no injuries were reported.

An EBRSO spokesperson says deputies are still searching the area for the suspect, who was described as a 30-year-old black male, about 5'3" and 160 pounds, with shoulder-length dreads and facial hair. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5000.