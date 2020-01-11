60°
Gun sales: White House to seek expanded background checks

4 years 1 month 1 day ago Thursday, December 10 2015 Dec 10, 2015 December 10, 2015 11:36 AM December 10, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama's advisers are finalizing a proposal that would expand background checks on gun sales without congressional approval.

White House adviser Valerie Jarrett says the president has asked his team to complete a proposal and submit it for his review "in short order." She says the recommendations will include measures to expand background checks.

Jarrett spoke Wednesday night at a vigil for the victims of the Newtown shooting, according to a summary provided by the White House.

After the mass shooting in Roseburg, Oregon, Obama said his team was looking for ways to tighten gun laws without a vote in Congress. White House officials have said they're exploring closing the so-called "gun show loophole" that allows people to buy weapons at gun shows and online without a background check.

