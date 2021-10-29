Gun battle in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard leaves one person hurt

BATON ROUGE - Two people exchanged gunfire in a Baton Rouge neighborhood late Friday morning, police said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:45 on S. Flannery Road, south of Florida Boulevard. Police said the shooters opened fire on one another from separate vehicles.

One of them fled the area on foot, and the other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.