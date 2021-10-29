59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gun battle in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard leaves one person hurt

6 hours 47 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, October 29 2021 Oct 29, 2021 October 29, 2021 2:20 PM October 29, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people exchanged gunfire in a Baton Rouge neighborhood late Friday morning, police said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:45 on S. Flannery Road, south of Florida Boulevard. Police said the shooters opened fire on one another from separate vehicles. 

One of them fled the area on foot, and the other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Trending News

No arrests have been made at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days