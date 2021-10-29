62°
Latest Weather Blog
Gun battle in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard leaves one person hurt
BATON ROUGE - Two people exchanged gunfire in a Baton Rouge neighborhood late Friday morning, police said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:45 on S. Flannery Road, south of Florida Boulevard. Police said the shooters opened fire on one another from separate vehicles.
One of them fled the area on foot, and the other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
No arrests have been made at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 8: Dunham's Kalante Wilson
-
Hot start but stagnant finish dooms LSU in Oxford
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: East Ascension Walter Samuel
-
As LSU looks forward to Ole Miss, fans look back on Orgeron...
-
The Short List: Who could be LSU's next head football coach?