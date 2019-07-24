87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gulf state US reps back fisheries disaster request

23 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 July 24, 2019 4:48 PM July 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - U.S. House members from three Gulf Coast states are backing their governors' request for a fisheries disaster declaration, saying freshwater flooding into saltwater ecosystems has killed oysters and hurt the fishing industry.
  
The letter released Wednesday asks Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for the disaster declaration sought by the governors of Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. A news release says seafood and recreational fisheries have been harmed by a deluge of freshwater from a spillway west of New Orleans, diluting normally brackish and salty waters.
  
The letter sent Monday was signed by four U.S. representatives from Louisiana and one each from Mississippi and Alabama.
  
Ross can declare a fisheries disaster, making federal aid available and opening the way for Congress to appropriate money to help fishermen and businesses that rely on them.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days