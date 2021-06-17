Gulf disturbance designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three

A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression by tonight or early Friday. Due to tropical storm conditions expected along parts of the northern Gulf coast in the next 24 hours, the National Hurricane Center has designated this area as "Potential Tropical Cyclone #3" so tropical storm warnings can be issued.





A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. This also includes Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the warning area in the next 24 hours.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi beginning 1PM Friday and continue through 7AM Sunday.







RAIN TOTALS: The current expectation is for about 2-5 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 8+ inches possible. REMEMBER, with a weak tropical system, all the action and heaviest rain will fall EAST of the center. On the current track, the WORST impacts will occur east of metro Baton Rouge, closer to the I-55 corridor and points east. There is still time for adjustments to be made to the forecast, so you will want to stay tuned over the next 24 to 48 hours.

THE FORECAST -



FRIDAY: The day will start off mainly dry and more muggy compared to Thursday morning. By the late afternoon, scattered showers and storms associated with PTC #3 will begin to spread across parts of south Louisiana, building more inland by Friday night. A few will be heavy at times. As with any incoming tropical system, an isolated brief tornado will be possible as well, mainly late Friday into Saturday.



SATURDAY: Rain coverage will likely be maximized Saturday morning and afternoon as the center of circulation passes close to metro Baton Rouge. While the wind threat is NOT high, a few stronger wind gusts along with saturated soils could lead to a couple of weak tree limbs falling. Therefore, spotty power outages are not out of the question. On and off periods of rain will continue through Saturday evening, eventually tapering off overnight into Sunday.

SUNDAY: While the circulation will be off to our north on Sunday, a few scattered tropical downpours will remain possible through the afternoon and evening. With periods of sun around, high temperatures will likely return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

