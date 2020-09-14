Gulf Coast residents brace for Sally as another powerful tropical storm, Teddy, emerges in open-Atlantic

WAVELAND, Mississippi — Nearly two weeks after withstanding Hurricane Laura, residents in Louisiana and Mississippi are preparing for yet another damaging storm, Tropical Sally, which is expected to make landfall Tuesday, September 15.

But even as schools announce closures and residents stock up on sandbags, water, and other storm supplies, on Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center announced yet another threat in the Gulf, Tropical Storm Teddy.

Teddy had been a depression that intensified into a tropical storm that is now expected to develop into a hurricane later this week.

Tropical Storm #Teddy Advisory 7: Depression Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Teddy. Expected to Become a Powerful Hurricane Later This Week. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2020

As of Monday morning at 4:30, Sally remains a tropical storm and is on an eastward track, with more impact expected in Mississippi at the moment.

But well aware of the ever-changing nature of the path of such storms, residents in Mississippi and Louisiana are making preparations. The Associated Press caught up with a resident of Chalmette who is doing exactly that. Jeffrey Gagnard was spending Sunday in Mississippi helping his parents prepare their home for Sally — and making sure they safely evacuated ahead of the storm.

“I mean, after Katrina, anything around here and anything on the water, you’re going to take serious,” he said, as he loaded the back of his SUV with cases of bottled water in a grocery store parking lot in Waveland, Mississippi. “You can’t take anything lightly.”

Gagnard said he planned to head back across the state line to prepare his own home for winds and rain Sally was expected to bring to the New Orleans area.

“I know for a lot of people this storm seemed to come out of nowhere,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We need everybody to pay attention to this storm. Let’s take this one seriously.”

Edwards urged people to prepare for the storm immediately. He also said there are still many from southwestern Louisiana who evacuated from Hurricane Laura into New Orleans — exactly the area that could be hit by Sally, which is a slow-moving storm.

In Mandeville, a city about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New Orleans, resident Chris Yandle has purchased a week’s worth of groceries and moved all his patio furniture into his family’s house and shed in preparation for the storm.

“I’m mostly trying to stay calm — especially with a family of four and a dog to worry about,” Yandle said. “I’ve lived through many hurricanes growing up in Louisiana, but I haven’t felt this anxious about a hurricane in my life.”

Mississippi officials warned that the storm was expected to coincide with high tide, leading to significant storm surge.

“It needs to be understood by all of our friends in the coastal region and in south Mississippi that if you live in low-lying areas, the time to get out is early tomorrow morning,” Gov. Tate Reeves said late Sunday.

In Waveland, Mississippi, Joey Chauvin used rope to tie down a tall wooden post topped with a statue of a pelican serving as a marker at the driveway leading to his weekend camp. He said a matching pelican marker on the opposite side of the driveway was washed away in Tropical Storm Cristobal earlier this summer. That storm pushed more than 3 feet (1 meter) of water into the area.