83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust helps Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School purchase COVID supplies

1 hour 42 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 June 29, 2020 8:14 AM June 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As schools across Louisiana look ahead to their Fall reopenings, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust is supporting students in their safe return to school by way of a generous donation to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School (OLOM). 

The donation will specifically provide for the purchase of COVID-19 supplies. 

As OLOM plans its 2020-21 school opening, items such as hand sanitizer, thermometers, and disinfecting supplies will be an  essential aspect of the daily precautions that keep students and faculty safe and healthy. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust's donation will help OLOM purchase these much-needed supplies. 

Click here for more information on OLOM.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days