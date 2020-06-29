Gulf Coast Bank & Trust helps Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School purchase COVID supplies

BATON ROUGE - As schools across Louisiana look ahead to their Fall reopenings, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust is supporting students in their safe return to school by way of a generous donation to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School (OLOM).

The donation will specifically provide for the purchase of COVID-19 supplies.

As OLOM plans its 2020-21 school opening, items such as hand sanitizer, thermometers, and disinfecting supplies will be an essential aspect of the daily precautions that keep students and faculty safe and healthy. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust's donation will help OLOM purchase these much-needed supplies.

Click here for more information on OLOM.