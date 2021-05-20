GUILTY: Jury convicts Michael Collins in 2018 double homicide

LIVINGSTON - Michael T. Collins has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for his role in the October 2018 double homicide of a husband and wife.

After four hours of deliberation, a jury of eight women and four men delivered the 48-year-old with a unanimous guilty verdict for the deaths of 72-year-old Eugene Gurley and 70-year-old Patricia Gurley.

Denham Springs City Police responded to a wellness check at the Gurley's family business, National Pool Builders, on October 30, 2018, and found out the couple hadn't been heard from since the previous day. They later found the bodies of Eugene and Patricia inside the business with multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the head. Two blood-stained hammers were located in the warehouse along with a blood-stained t-shirt and napkins.

Officers were able to use various surveillance videos and fingerprints in Patricia's abandoned car to place Collins at the scene of the murder. After apprehending him in Kentucky, authorities also found clothing with the victims' blood and DNA on them.

Collins will serve life in prison for both counts of first-degree murder with no chance of probation, parole, or suspension. He is scheduled for sentencing on Monday.