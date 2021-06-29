83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Guerilla Warfare Paintball shutting down permanently amid fight with parish

2 hours 29 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, June 29 2021 Jun 29, 2021 June 29, 2021 3:46 PM June 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - The owner of a paintball center in Livingston Parish says he's shutting his business down after complaints from neighbors led to a public spat with the parish government. 

Justin King, owner of Guerilla Paintball, said he's permanently closing his location in Livingston Parish. He made the decision after Parish President Layton Ricks called Tuesday to say he would not lift the cease-and-desist order on the business.

King met with the parish council last week to discuss the order, which came from Ricks' office after numerous neighbors filed complaints. Residents who lived near the paintball center complained about the noise, crowded driveways and developments they believed may have violated parish ordinances.

The council said it had no power to lift the cease-and-desist order, putting the decision on the parish president. 

Trending News

King told WBRZ that he may try to reopen his business in another parish. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days