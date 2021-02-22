Latest Weather Blog
Guard caught carrying drugs inside lunch bag at state prison, officials say
ST. GABRIEL - A corrections officer at the Elayn Hunt prison was arrested over the weekend after she was caught carrying contraband inside the facility.
The Department of Corrections said Damesha Johnson, 28, of Baton Rouge was arrested Saturday after a shakedown at the prison in Iberville Parish.
Prison employees found 206 Gabapentin pills, 4.1 ounces of synthetic marijuana, 9 book pages soaked in synthetic marijuana, .9 ounces of methamphetamine, and 11 Suboxone strips inside her lunch bag. Guards also searched Johnson's vehicle, which was parked on prison property, and found two knives, five .45 caliber bullets and an empty AR-15 magazine.
Johnson, who's worked at the prison since April 2017, was placed on leave pending the investigation. She was booked into the Iberville Parish jail on several drug-related charges.
