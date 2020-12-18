Guard busted with stash of contraband at Angola

ANGOLA - A guard was booked into jail after authorities said he was caught trying to smuggle a trove of contraband into the State Penitentiary Friday.

Malik Harrell, 20, of St. Francisville was charged with introduction of contraband into a prison. He resigned from his corrections gig during questioning and confessed, authorities said.

Harrell started working for Angola in January.

Authorities said they found a large folding knife, nearly six pounds of tobacco, 107 packs of rolling papers, 17 cellphones, a pair of ear buds, 19 USB cables, 14 cellphone charging blocks, seven pairs of tennis shoes, one razor scraper, a scale, one bead reamer, one long lighter, six PS4 video games, three packs of Kool cigarettes, one bag of Downey scent dryer beads, eight bottles of Visine eye drops, a Pittsburg Pirates flat bib baseball cap, and a tan belly girdle when they searched Harrell's vehicle. All the items were destined for prisoners, detectives said.

