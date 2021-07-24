96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Groups clean out Baton Rouge waterway to install new litter boom

1 hour 10 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, July 24 2021 Jul 24, 2021 July 24, 2021 3:23 PM July 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A floating litter boom has been installed at Bayou Fountain to hopefully cut down on trash in the waterway.

BREC Parks workers and volunteers gathered in Bayou Fountain on Saturday morning to clean the litter out of the river before installing the boom.

Trending News

BREC said the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition donated the boom, which is the first of its kind in the area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days