Groups across capital region honor fallen service members during Memorial Day ceremonies
GONZALES — Officials across the capital area held various events in observance of Memorial Day on Monday.
In Gonzales, a special ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Park. Dozens attended the event to honor brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
“This day is set aside specifically for those who didn't come home. Just be thankful that the life that we live is because of those service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Ascension Parish Park Committee Member Jared Nolen said.
Elsewhere, the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary also honored service members who died in combat.
Organizers laid wreaths and placed flags at the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery, with several veteran organizations assisting during the ceremony. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards and Zachary Mayor David McDavid were also in attendance.
