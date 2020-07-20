Group will award $10K to a random person wearing a mask in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras groups have come up with an effective way to encourage people to wear face coverings: a $10,000 reward.

The Krewe of Red Beans has teamed up with other krewes to create the Mask Up Raffle Drawing.

According to the contest's website, the two-week search for a winner starts Monday and will award the prize to one mask-wearing citizen of New Orleans. Volunteers with the raffle will go around awarding about 2,000 tickets to people wearing masks around the city and then choose a winner at random.

The group says it is looking at state data to determine problem areas in need of "positive reinforcement." They will also hand out masks to those who don't have one.

The group is taking donations in hope that it might continue to do similar giveaways.

You can read more on the contest here: https://www.maskupsweepstakes.com/