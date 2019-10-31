Group wearing Halloween masks lurk through Ascension neighborhood

PRAIRIEVILLE – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of nuisance burglaries where home surveillance cameras recorded three people wearing freaky masks as they walked through a neighborhood overnight this week.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office said detectives were still gathering information and did not have specific information about what happened yet. More details will be released later.

The video, shared with WBRZ, is spooky.

The three people are seen walking through a yard and attempting to get into a vehicle in a neighborhood off Highway 621.

Masks are visible on the faces of two of the three – one wearing a scary clown mask and the other appears to be a Guy Fawkes face covering – the mask worn by the character in V For Vendetta and the likeness of the 17th-century insurgent.

