83°
Latest Weather Blog
Group of Loyola students robbed at gunpoint near New Orleans campus
NEW ORLEANS - Four Loyola University students were held up by gunmen across the street from their college campus overnight.
The attack happened Tuesday night in the area of Audubon Park. According to WWL-TV the group of students were approached by two men who pulled out guns and demanded their belongings.
The Tulane Police Department described both muggers as being "young." The two reportedly fled when a passerby approached the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (504)865-5381.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Frat suspended following hospitalization of student, death of second student
-
Arrest documents reveal details related to timeline of alleged toddler-killer's crime spree
-
Partial closure of Greenwell Springs Road early Wednesday morning
-
Zachary police looking to deter crime with brighter streets
-
Saints, city officials reach agreement to return fans to Superdome starting this...