Group of Loyola students robbed at gunpoint near New Orleans campus

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Four Loyola University students were held up by gunmen across the street from their college campus overnight.

The attack happened Tuesday night in the area of Audubon Park. According to WWL-TV the group of students were approached by two men who pulled out guns and demanded their belongings.

The Tulane Police Department described both muggers as being "young." The two reportedly fled when a passerby approached the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (504)865-5381.