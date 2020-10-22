69°
Group marks 80th anniversary of Hindenburg disaster
Several hundred people have honored the three dozen people who died when the Hindenburg burst into flames 80 years ago.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held Saturday evening at the Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey, where the German airship crashed. Thirty-five of the 97 people on board died, along with one person on the ground.
Sixty-two others aboard the airship survived. But only one of them remains alive today.
The wreath ceremony was organized by the Navy Lakehurst Historical Society, which preserves airship history. The group says about 600 people attended the ceremony.
The event also honored military service members who have given their lives.
