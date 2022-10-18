Pro-monument group plans midnight vigil at Jefferson Davis statue

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A group that sued the city of New Orleans over the removal of its Confederate monuments plans to hold a vigil Monday morning as City Hall continues with plans to remove them.

According to a report from WWL-TV, he Monumental Task Committee said the vigil will begin at midnight at the Jefferson Davis statue in Mid-city.

The Landrieu administration recently began to review one bid for the removal of the Davis, Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard statues. A fourth monument, the Battle of Liberty Place Monument, was not included in that bid proposal.

A City Hall spokesman issued a statement Sunday saying the city is "committed to taking down the Confederate monuments." However the statement did not say when.

"Due to the widely known intimidation, threats, and violence there remains serious safety concerns," the statement continued. "Therefore, we will not be sharing the details on removal timeline."

The city opened the lone bid for removal from Cuzan LLC on April 4. It has up 45 days from opening the $600,000 bid to review it and sign a contract if it believes the company can complete the work.