Group building home near hospital to house families of children battling cancer
BATON ROUGE - Hogs for the Cause, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money for families with children battling pediatric cancer, is teaming up with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to bring a new 'Hogs House' to Baton Rouge.
A Hogs House is a temporary home built to house families while their loved ones are cared for at a nearby hospital. The Baton Rouge location is set to be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
“Its about a 12 or 13-room, almost boutique, hotel. All families with any condition who need long-term care have a place to stay where they’re not having to pay for a hotel, they’re not having to travel, not have to stay in their hospital room on a bed or on a couch," said Becker Hall, founder of Hogs for the Cause.
The goal is to raise $4 million. Two and a half million will go directly into the construction, while the remainder will be given to families in the form of grants.
Fundraising has just begun and only a small portion of the goal has been raised so far. For more information on how to donate, visit hogsforthecause.org.
