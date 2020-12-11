Groundbreaking held for 2021 Dream Home - tickets on sale soon

BATON ROUGE – Work is underway on the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.

Tickets for the annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will go on sale in the spring. In previous years, tickets sold out before the giveaway, which will be held later in Summer 2021.

The 2021 Dream Home is located in the posh Pointe-Marie planned community on River Road nestled among the fields and trees along the Mississippi River, a windy and picturesque eleven miles from downtown Baton Rouge.

The 2021 Dream Home will mark the 25th year of the fundraising initiative in Baton Rouge. As it has done for so many years, Alvarez Construction will build the next home.

Tickets are $100. Only a limited number will be available.

Return to this story over the next few months for progress updates. Stay tuned to WBRZ Channel 2 for stories and important information related to the Dream Home.

Despite COVID-19, the Baton Rouge community responded in record numbers to support the 2020 Dream Home, which was given away a few months ago.

