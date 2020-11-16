48°
Ground broken for New Orleans culinary, hospitality school

2 years 10 months 1 week ago Sunday, January 07 2018 Jan 7, 2018 January 07, 2018 8:13 PM January 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS- Two New Orleans restaurateurs and a developer say they have the $32 million financing needed to turn a failed visual arts center into a nonprofit restaurant and hotel school, and construction has begun.

Officials said the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute should open next year, with classes at levels from tourist to professional. It says courses for student certification will be developed with consultation from the famed Culinary Institute of America.

The school's founders are restaurant owners Ti Adelaide Brennan and Dickie Brennan; and developer George Brower, who was behind the Saenger Theater's renovation.

Ti Adelaide Brennan, co-owner of the Commander's Palace family of restaurants, says careers will begin, business minds will be nourished, and "the New Orleans brand of hospitality and fun" will be taught there.

